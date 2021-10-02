Candidate for Boardman Twp. Trustee: Tabitha Fitz-Patrick

Name: Tabitha Fitz-Patrick

Age: 34

Office Desired: Boardman Township Trustee

Occupation: Clinical Therapist/Social Worker

Education: MSW, LSW, PhD Student

Qualifications:

Micro, Macro, and Mezzo experience with policy and program development, implementation, and advocation. Licensed social worker with five years of experience helping individuals, families, and communities.

What are your priorities for your community?

The priorities for my community include finding a realistic solution for Boardman’s flooding and sewer issues. Less taxes for the homeowners. Creating emergency medical services for Boardman. Supporting police and fire department endeavors. More financial support for our schools and Boardman park. Installing central air in all of Boardman school buildings. The installation of a sidewalk down Southern Boulevard from Market Street to Western Reserve Road. Creating community gardens. Advocating for our residents and their needs.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I support diversity and inclusion. It is important to be culturally competent when addressing community issues. I will support all policies, plans, and endeavors which exemplify diversity and inclusion.

