Candidate for Boardman Twp. Trustee: Jason Pavone

Name: Jason Pavone

Age: 46

Office Desired: Boardman Township Trustee

Occupation: Business Consultant

Education: Bachelor In Business Administration

Qualifications:

Due to a 250 character limit for this response please view my platform for Boardman Twp. at @JPforboardmantrustee on Facebook, or call/email me @ 330-518-1953/ pavoneforboardmantrustee@yahoo.com

What are your priorities for your community?

–The leaders of Boardman Twp. Need to do a better job of listening and addressing the issues of the residents. Previous comments from the current trustees of “We just know better”, and “I have a good job so I don’t worry about that” are not the best way to work with residents. For me listening and working with the residents will come 1st. Take the time to listen and explore different solutions to an issue that they might be facing.

-There also needs to be an emphasis on the reduction of taxes. Unlike others who are running I oppose new taxes and tax abatements.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

This is America and you have the freedom to go and do as you please as long as it is lawful, In other words, everyone is always welcome in Boardman Township. Don’t limit youself, participate and explore our community and take advantage of all there is to offer.

