Candidate for Boardman Twp. Trustee: Brad Calhoun

Name: Brad Calhoun

Age: 58

Office Desired: Boardman Township Trustee

Occupation: Corporate Advisor for Phantom Fireworks, Retired Educator with the Boardman Schools

Education: Master’s Degree in Educational Curriculum

Qualifications:

Served 3 terms to the Board of Trustees in Boardman & currently employed as an Advisor to the Corporate Executives of Phantom Fireworks. I have extensive training in labor contracts and budgeting. Have a working relationship with many stakeholders.

What are your priorities for your community?

My priorities for our community: Establish solid fiscal policies, maintain strong police and fire protection, improve road infrastructure projects, protect the integrity of our neighborhoods and continue to secure grants to partner with ABC Water District as we upgrade stormwater systems within the Township. Our team has accomplished many valuable initiatives for the benefit of our residents. I am committed to serving this community and listening to their concerns while tasking our team with finding solutions. Together we can continue to make Boardman Township a proud community.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I retired from the Boardman Local School May 31st, 2021. During my 33 years teaching, I had the pleasure of working with a very diverse population of students. I have served nearly 12 years as a Township Trustee in Boardman. Members of our township team have participated in many community forums to discuss how we can promote diversity and inclusion within our community. We welcome all to live, shop or dine in Boardman Township. As a political entity of Mahoning County, our school data suggest we are the most diverse population within the County. Our policies will be to continue doing what is right and fair to every person living or visiting our great Township.

