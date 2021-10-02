Candidate for Boardman School Board: Victoria Davis

Name: Victoria Davis

Age: 55

Office Desired: Boardman School Board

Occupation: Administrative Assistant, Boardman Fire Department, Secretary Boardman Civil Service Commission

Education: Boardman High School, YSU Accounting

Experience:

Boardman Board of Education from 2014 to 2021. Multiple years served as President and Vice President.

What are your priorities for the school district?

The Boardman community is an excellent supporter of the Boardman school system. I will continue to stretch taxpayer’s dollars past their expiration date while continuing to fight the unfairness of public school funding at the state level.

Several years ago our administrative team created a strategic planning committee consisting of various community members with diverse backgrounds. Following through with their goal, we will continue to provide various learning paths that meet a student’s individual needs.

The role of a school board member is also to support the community around them. I will continue to support redevelopment and renovation plans of major investors and small business owners while keeping the Boardman school system the centerpiece of the community.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I will continue to support the creation of safe spaces for students and staff to learn, accept and respect differences and similarities between themselves and others. We look forward to providing our staff in-person and online training programs to help them navigate the ever changing and complex world around them.

