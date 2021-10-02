Candidate for Boardman School Board: John Landers

Name: John Landers

Age: 39

Office Desired: Boardman School Board

Occupation: Director for IT Service Management, Case Western Reserve University (CWRU)

Education: B.S, Computer Science, CWRU (2004)

Experience:

12 yr Board Member previously serving as Pres and VP

Active and visible Board member

Part of District team that advocated for Fair School Funding

BHS Class of 2000

*Education field should also include Masters in Engineering and Management, CWRU 2005

What are your priorities for the school district?

-Continue to advocate and maintain for the Ohio Fair School Funding plan

-Continue to evolve and improve district communications to the community

– Utilizing technology and other methods design and implement continued growth in in person and online learning while supporting individual pathways to learn

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

“Together we transform lives through academics, athletics and the arts” is our district mission. We work hard to provide equitable access to all programs and opportunities throughout the district. In addition, we continue to improve technology equity through providing devices and hotspots.

