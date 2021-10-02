Candidate for Boardman School Board: John Fryda

Name: John Fryda

Age: 54

Office Desired: Boardman School Board

Occupation: Global Buyer

Education: Attended Youngstown State University

Experience:

Current school board member for the past 4 years with a proven track record working successfully with other board members, adminstration, parents, students, & the community. Knowledge of fiscal responsibilities as a global buyer at Compco Industries.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My priorities for the school district are to serve all citizens, support a safe and positive learning enviornment in which students, teachers, parents, and adminstration can witness the opporutnity for all students to succeed in academics, athletics, arts, technology and trades in the Boardman schools. I believe it is vital to have fiscal accountability, maintain an open communication and working relationship with the community, the local businesses, and Boardman Township Administrators. It is also important to utilize school resources to their fullest while striving to be a leader with students for their social, emotional, and academic learning. Lastly, advocating for fair school funding that benefits the taxpayers of Boardman Township is essential.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I support all laws and policies promoting diversity and inclusion in the Boardman schools, such as ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act), Title IX, PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions & Support), and YES Fest. I also believe in eliminating any barriers that help promote student accepatance in and out of the classroom in prepartion for the real world. Currently, we have a wide array of 35 different clubs and organizations at the high school with more than a dozen at the junior high level to appeal to every interest outside of sports and music. Language , Chess, Science, Makers Space, GSA clubs are a few to mention empowering kids to feel like they belong. In addition, the school is starting a wheelchair basketball league for any student to partipate.

