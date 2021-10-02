Candidate for Boardman School Board: Anthony Buchmann

Name: Anthony Buchmann

Age: 45

Office Desired: Boardman School Board

Occupation: Local 396 Plumber and Pipefitter

Education: EPA License

Experience:

As a Tradesman I believe I bring uniqueness to the School Board; showing those not designed for college that there are great options that pay well without the extreme debt of college. I’m also an American citizen, a husband and father of teenagers.

What are your priorities for the school district?

The priorities I believe that are important are Safety, Transparency, Accountability and Trades. Zero tolerance for bullying with a much more severe consequence for the person found to have caused the issue. Being more transparent when it comes to communicating with the voters especially before major decisions are made(greater explanation), working together with the Township Trustees(we are one community). When mistakes are made, holding said person responsible for their actions and executing the proper punishment. Bring all Trades/military service to a more equal level with college to allow all kids every option before making a decision that will effect him or her for the rest of their live.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Policies that will give every individual student the best opportunity of being successful I will support. Recognizing a child’s strengths earlier on can only help them as they grow. Without a doubt we need to bring classes like Home Economics, Wood Shop, etc back to the curriculum. It’s an absolute tragedy that cursive truly isn’t being taugh anymore. Kids need to learn more real life skills(i e. Count money, use a check register, manage money) rather than take classes that will do absolutely nothing for them in the real world.

