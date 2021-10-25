Candidate for Bazetta Township Trustee: Mike Morelli

Name: Mike Morelli

City of Residence: Cortland

Party Affiliation: NA

Office Desired: Bazetta Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I have the management experience as a business owner for 16 years and the formal business education to help build and lead a new management team for Bazetta Township. Over many years I have developed a close working relationship with the Fire, Police and Road Departments, and have a very good understanding of their needs. I have the ability to provide leadership to Bazetta’s department heads so that they have the motivation and management tools to help find solutions that will be mutually beneficial and fiscally prudent.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Update Bazetta network and web page to be more informative and interactive. Currently it is out of date with inaccurate information. The goal is to improve community interaction with our outreach programs.

2. Upgrade the Road Maintenance Department to include more capability for obtaining federal and state funding. Currently the department is not adequately funded to pave the township roads that are in disrepair in a timely manner.

3. Develop strategic planning for the prudent use of ARPA funds. These funds will allow for our Fire and Police Departments to be reimbursed for COVID-19 mitigation efforts and will stabilize revenue so that tax millage increases over the next three years will not be necessary. Strategic planning is also needed for upgrades to the Bazetta Township Park by using the ARPA funding.

Biography

EDUCATION:

Northwood University, 1976-1980

Bachelor of Business Administration Degree 1980

Marketing Major, Accounting and Management Minors

Associate Degree

Automotive Aftermarket Management 1978

Advertising 1980

WORK EXPERIENCE:

Ward’s Auto Parts, Inc. 1984-2020

• 2004-2020 Owner and President of Ward’s Auto Parts Inc. in Warren Ohio,

helping meet the equipment and vehicle maintenance needs of Police, Fire, Environmental, Park, Road, Transportation and School Busing Departments throughout Trumbull County.

• 1984-2004 Sales and Corporate Management of Ward’s Auto Parts Inc. in Warren Ohio

– Reset and established new roles, expectations and responsibilities for Sales staff.

– Computerized an old manually managed company into a new more nimble efficiently run organization, capable of changing product mix of inventory, provide new machine shop services and to quickly meet new and changing customer needs.

Triad Systems Corporation 1981-1984

– Computer systems installation manager for Automotive Aftermarket business.

– Customer support for application software.

– Application software testing and analysis.

COMMUNITY EXPERIENCE:

Bazetta Township Volunteer Firefighter/EMT1 1989-2000

Lakeview Optimist Soccer Association 1989-2004

Multiple roles including League President, Coach, Referee and Director of Referees,

Summer Soccer Camp Director

Liberty Public School Systems 2004-2011 Cardinal Mooney High School 2020-current

Boys Varsity Soccer Coaching Staff