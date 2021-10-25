Candidate for Bazetta Township Trustee: Michael Hovis

Name: Michael Hovis

City of Residence: Cortland

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Bazetta Township Trustee

Why should you be elected?

I am a Lakeview graduate.

A military veteran of the Persian Gulf War.

I am a graduate of Youngstown State University.

I have 25 years of experience in working for Bazetta Township.

Small business owner for 33 years.

Years of grant writing experience and collective bargaining experience from both the union side and management side of the process.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Balance budgets by having bi-weekly budget meetings with the department heads, Fiscal Officer and other trustees.

2. Implement a road resurfacing program with a five year projection on roads and financial commitments to ensure the program is followed and not just a a political statement with falsehood.

Biography

1986 graduate Lakeview High School.

Persian Gulf War veteran

Graduate of Youngstown State University

26 years law enforcement career with last 6 as Chief of Police

Owner Hovis Construction LLC