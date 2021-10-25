Candidate for Bazetta Township Trustee: Michael Hovis

Name: Michael Hovis
City of Residence: Cortland
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: Bazetta Township Trustee
Why should you be elected?
I am a Lakeview graduate.
A military veteran of the Persian Gulf War.
I am a graduate of Youngstown State University.
I have 25 years of experience in working for Bazetta Township.
Small business owner for 33 years.
Years of grant writing experience and collective bargaining experience from both the union side and management side of the process.
What are your top three priorities if elected?
1. Balance budgets by having bi-weekly budget meetings with the department heads, Fiscal Officer and other trustees.
2. Implement a road resurfacing program with a five year projection on roads and financial commitments to ensure the program is followed and not just a a political statement with falsehood.
Biography
1986 graduate Lakeview High School.
Persian Gulf War veteran
Graduate of Youngstown State University
26 years law enforcement career with last 6 as Chief of Police
Owner Hovis Construction LLC
Candidates’ responses have been posted directly as submitted, with no edits. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN.