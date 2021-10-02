Candidate for Austintown School Board: Patrick Bokesch

Name: Patrick Bokesch

Age: 37

Office Desired: Austintown School Board

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Leasing Director

Education: Bachelor of Arts, The Ohio State University

Experience:

As a life-long resident, tax payer, and home owner in Austintown Ohio, I have seen the devastating effects poor leadership can have on not just the school system, but the whole of Austintown itself. I want to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

What are your priorities for the school district?

Because of my involvement in the community as a volunteer coach and athletic supporter, I have a vested interest in safe-guarding one of the township’s greatest assets; its’ school system. As a member of the Austintown Board of Education, my main priority would be ensuring the school system has what it needs in order to be its’ own best version through hands-on and hands-off leadership, where appropriate. I have a common sense mindset and will not support policies or decisions that do not make sense for the long-term success and health of the school district.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

In Austintown, the school district plays a central role in the success of the township itself, and because of this influence, how the school district goes Austintown goes and vice versa. A healthy school system creates a healthy Austintown, which then creates and attracts quality people that help perpetuate this cycle. A core aspect of that cycle perpetuating itself comes from all students and parents feeling confident they have a voice in policy-making and that someone is advocating for their best interests. Because of this, I will support decisions and programs that promote the kind of inclusion and diversity that provides that level of confidence.

