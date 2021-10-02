Candidate for Austintown School Board: Kathy Mock

Name: Kathy Mock

Age: 68

Office Desired: Austintown School Board

Occupation: Director of Education, United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley

Education: Masters of Science in Education, Youngstown State

Experience:

Experience includes thirty years in classroom education, ten years as university instructor, student teacher supervisor and university adminstrator. Today, education director, United Way of Youngstown & Mahoning Valley and Austintown board member.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My priorities include advocating for students and their families at all levels of education to help ensure their futures for success in life. My background and extensive experience in education enable me to assist our community in developing strategies and policies that strengthen learning and activity opportunities in Austintown.

Additionally, the safety and well being of our students and staff has been and remains our primary priority.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

Any successful organization today, including school districts, embrace diversity and inclusion. We have curriculum in place that supports a commitment to diverse identities and interests while also focusing on different learning needs.

We are proud that our students come from a wide range of backgrounds, and together, they learn not only in the classroom but from each other.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.