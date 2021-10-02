Candidate for Austintown School Board: Don Sherwood

Name: Don Sherwood

Age: 46

Office Desired: Austintown School Board

Occupation: Financial Advisor

Education: The Ohio State University B.S. Sports Management

Experience:

As an Austintown resident and business owner in Austintown, I’m qualifed for re-election for several reasons. My leadership skills, attention to detail, and business background make me qualified to remain on the Ausintown Local School Board.

What are your priorities for the school district?

My priorities are to continue with some of the work have have done over the past four years. We want to hold our school leaders accountable and make sure our taxpayers are proud of our district. Austintown Local Schools are making sure our students are well prepared in the classroom, within extra curricular activities, and within our community. We will remain fiscally responsible with tax dollars and continue to prepare our students for life once they depart Austintown Schools.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your school district?

I believe our school district to be the most diverse in Mahoning County and we remain proud of that. We will continue to focus on the needs or our students and families. Austintown Local Schools supports and challenges our student body on a daily basis. The amount of clubs and activities available to our Austintown students is unmatched in the area and continues to grow with numerous student and teacher led initiatives.

