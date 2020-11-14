Can Trump win with ‘fantasy’ electors bid? State GOP says no

Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump protest the election outside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas. Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

(AP) – Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump.

State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate’s victory. Several noted that such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people.

