NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Jon “Bowzer” Bauman was in Trumbull County Saturday speaking to Democrats about securing Social Security and Medicaid.

The game show host and famous musician from musical group “Sha Na Na” has taken up politics in his later years.

He is traveling the country acting as the president of the Social Security Works PAC.

Bauman shared his support for Tim Ryan in his race for U.S. senate.

He says its important to him to be on the ground, walking with the people and speaking out about senior issues.

“I’m really in this because I want a better country for my kids and my grandkids. America’s been very kind to me through the course of my career,” Bauman said.

Bauman said he will continue travelling the country…speaking to voters as a voice on senior issues for many more campaigns.