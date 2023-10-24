BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Your Local Election Headquarters is looking at races and issues on the ballot, and the focus of this one is the Boardman Park renewal levy.

The Green Oasis is popular for its holiday concerts, Oktoberfest and holiday lights display. Over 500,000 people visit the park every year. Many just to go for a walk or walk their dog.

The levy for Boardman Park was first approved in 1980. The existing 0.3-mills levy is up for renewal. It generates about $230,000 a year, which is approximately 15% of the park’s annual income.

“It is vital for us to receive this funding, not only for the day-to-day activities, but it also allows us the ability to go and secure grant monies because a lot will require local matching funds,” said Gabe Manginelli, Boardman Park superintendent. “Over the years the park has had over 20 major projects, totaling over $6 million in value. Eighty percent of those projects were covered by grants and donations.”

The park preserves 294 acres of green space.