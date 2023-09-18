BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday night, the Boardman Civic Association hosted a candidate and issues forum. They covered topics like levies that will be on the ballot in November as well as several races.

The first levy discussed was for the Boardman Township Park District. A .3 mill renewal levy is proposed, which amounts to about $7.30 per $100,000 of home value.

“There’s a new tax. It’s simply a renewal of a millage that started 75 years ago,” said Boardman Township Park Board member Liam Jones.

Next was the Mahoning County Children Services levy. It’s a replacement levy. In 2014, voters approved a 1.85 mill levy that has decreased to 1.6 mills. The new levy would bump the levy back up to 1.85 mills.

“Placement costs are skyrocketing. Any child welfare agency including Mahoning County Children Services, one-third of our operating expenses are related to placement costs,” said Richard Tvaroch, director of the Mahoning County Children Services Board.

Next on the agenda, a Mahoning County Health and Recovery Board levy. It’s a 1.3 mill renewal levy, which will raise more than $5 million. If passed, it will cost homeowners about $36 per year per $100,000 of home value.

“One in four people have a mental illness. So at your table, one in four. That’s about 56,000 Mahoning County residents,” said Michelle Werth, clinical director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Candace Rivera and Frank Zetts, who are candidates for the Boardman Local School District Board, also spoke. A third candidate was unable to attend.

Marie Dockry, A. Ross Douglass and Brian Racz, candidates for the Mahoning County Educational Service Center Board, also had a chance to speak.