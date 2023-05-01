COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Board of Elections said early voting was slow for the primary.

For Tuesday’s election, the county does not have any contested races. Only 192 votes have been made.

For Tuesday, the county will have only 15 precincts open for 12,000 voters, which, out of that number, they only expect 10 percent to show up.

“Voters may come out, they may have a passionate issue on something they may want to vote on tomorrow. School district or a liquor option or a township fire or police levy that might drive voters out,” said deputy director Bryce Miner.

Miner says it is law to bring some form of a photo ID if you wish to vote on Tuesday.