TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections held a meeting on Wednesday to hear the complaint filed by Republican State Rep. Mike Loychik.

Earlier, Loychik was challenging Independent Jennifer Donnelly for the 65th House District, questioning whether Donnelly is actually an Independent. He says the evidence includes her past primary voting record and candidacy paperwork.

Loychik spoke exclusively with First News regarding the complaint.