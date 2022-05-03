WASHINGTON (AP) — Bill Johnson won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

He released the following statement Tuesday night:

“No election can be taken for granted, especially during a time of change like we are experiencing in America today. So, I’m proud to earn the support of Republicans across the newly formed 6th Congressional District to represent them in Washington. The change, though, isn’t just limited to re-districting. Under Joe Biden, we’re not only facing unprecedented inflation that is slowing our economy and hurting working families, but everywhere you turn there is a crisis. We have an energy crisis, a crime crisis, a border crisis, and a crisis in Eastern Europe. I’ll work hard to win the general election and to help other Republicans win so that we can return a majority to the US House that will serve as a much needed check on this President and the liberal agenda.”