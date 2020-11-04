Biden-Harris campaign launches transition website

Titled Build Back Better, the post on the homepage of the website says they are preparing for the transition

(WKBN) – The Biden-Harris campaign has launched a transition website before the presidential election has been officially called.

Titled Build Back Better, the post on the homepage of the website says they are preparing for the transition:

The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States. Votes are still being counted in several states around the country. The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden‑Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One.

No other information has been created on the website as of yet.

More headlines from WKBN.com: