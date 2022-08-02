(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the race for Ohio’s 64th District.

Vincent Peterson, II, has been declared the winner in the August 2 primary election.

Peterson shared the ballot with Bria Bennett.

In addition to economic development, Peterson says improvements to infrastructure and education are among the top issues he’s focused on.

The 64th District includes Warren, Howland, Champion, Leavittsburg, Kinsman, Orwell and Andover.

Peterson will face Republican Nick Santucci in November.