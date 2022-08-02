(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared Mike Loychik the winner in the Ohio House 65th District primary race.

Loychik beat out Randy Law and will face Jennifer Donnelly, who’s running as an independent, in November.

Loychik currently represents the old 63rd District. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and is a small business owner and family man.

Loychik says should he be reelected, his priorities include infrastructure revitalization, workforce development and help for mental health issues including the opioid epidemic.