(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio’s 59th District.

Lauren McNally beat out Ronald Shadd, John Rice and Wayne Penny, Jr. for the nod.

McNally said she wants to move from Youngstown City Council to have a larger impact.

“After two terms on city council, I feel I can elevate the area as a whole and help make not just the city stronger but our surrounding communities also stronger. We can move forward together,” she said in a previous interview.

McNally said in the past she is pro-choice and wants to focus on education. She’s also in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.