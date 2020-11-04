AP declares Tim Ryan winner of Ohio’s 13th Congressional District

(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared Tim Ryan the winner of Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

This according to unofficial voting results, which haven’t been fully counted yet.

Ryan, the incumbent faced Libertarian Michael Fricke and Republican Christina Hagan, who had the support of President Donald Trump.

Ryan, D-Niles, is in his ninth term representing the 13th U.S. House District in Ohio that includes parts of Trumbull, Mahoning, Summit, Portage and Stark counties.

He said he has fought for Youngstown with members of both parties. He touted billions of dollars in funding that he says he brought back to the area.

Ryan also had the endorsement of a number of local union leaders.

Hagan ran on Trump’s endorsement and said she was pro-second amendment and pro-life.

“We’re thrilled,” Ryan said Tuesday of the win, saying Hagan ran a “tough campaign.”

He said he grew up here and has been working hard for the community, which he believes led to the win.

His campaign released the following statement:

I want to thank the voters in the 13th District for placing their trust in me again. I will not let you down. I’m excited about our future. We are going to build electric cars and batteries in Northeast Ohio. We are going to continue to bring good paying wage jobs here. We’re going to strengthen your healthcare and protect your Medicare and Social Security. We are going to defeat the coronavirus and grow our economy. This election was about you. I promise to fight each and every day to make this community and this country a better, kinder, and more prosperous place for you and your family,” Ryan said.

