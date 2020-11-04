AP declares Bill Johnson winner in Ohio’s 6th District

This according to unofficial voting results, which haven’t been fully counted yet

Bill Johnson and Shawna Roberts are running for House of Representative, Ohio's 6th District.

(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared Bill Johnson the winner of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

Johnson ran against Shawna Roberts, who cut her campaign short because of personal reasons.

Johnson has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.

