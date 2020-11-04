(AP) – President Donald Trump has won the state of Ohio and its 18 electoral votes.
Other battleground states are still too close to call.
The Trump campaign spent the final days leading up to Election Day in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- AP calls Ohio for Trump
- News outlets preach caution as vote count slows down
- William Rhodes Dick, Youngstown, Ohio
- Anthony Traficanti wins Mahoning County Commissioners’ seat
- Benjamin James Pokorney, Sharpsville, PA