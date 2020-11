Anthony Traficanti and Grant Williams were running for the Mahoning County Commissioners’ position, commencing Jan. 2, 2021

(WKBN) – Anthony Traficanti defeated Grant Williams for the Mahoning County Commissioners’ position, commencing Jan. 2, 2021.

According to unofficial voting returns, Traficanti has 60% of the votes.

WKBN spoke with Traficanti on Tuesday night before the votes were totaled. You can see that video above.

Traficanti said this was a very divided election, but he felt that he had the support from both sides of the aisle.

