(WHTM) — Pennsylvania residents on the annual mail-in voting list will need to be proactive this election season if they want to receive their mail-in ballot on time.

Letters will soon arrive reminding those on the annual mail-in list who, while they may be on the list, still need to officially apply for a ballot. The letters going out are solely reminders to apply for your ballot.

Once your ballot request is approved, you will automatically receive ballots for every election until the third Monday in February of the following year. In early February, you will automatically receive another paper request form for mail ballots for the following year.

If you are unsure if you’re already an annual mail voter you’re asked to contact your county board of elections.

How do I become an annual mail voter?

Step 1: Submit a request to receive ballots for the year

Request online

Download, print and mail a paper form from the Vote.PA.org website

Visit your County Board of Elections

Step 2: Check the box:

Follow the steps below for either an online or paper request form.

Online:



Paper form:



Step 3: Submit A Mail Ballot Request Every Year

If you are unsure about whether you are an annual mail voter, contact your county board of elections.

If you do not have access to a printer, you can call the Department of State at: 1-877-VOTES-PA (1-877-868-3772), and a mail ballot request form will be sent to you.

What’s the difference between a mail-in and absentee ballot?

Mail-in ballots are for any qualified voter. You don’t need a reason to request a mail-in ballot.

Absentee ballots are for:

Voters who plan to be out of their municipality on Election Day

Voters who have a disability or illness that prevents them from going to a polling place on Election Day.

