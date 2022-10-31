MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – With just over a week to go before Election Day, the incumbent whose Congressional District includes the Shenango Valley is picking up another endorsement.

Leaders with the political action committee of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors gave their support Monday to Congressman Mike Kelly. They said Kelly has a long record of protecting property rights for individuals.

“Mike has always been a champion of that. We have a committee that screens the candidates thoroughly and he’s done a great job. He’s been a champion of homeownership for many, many years,” said Joe Carolina with the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.

Kelly told the group Monday that home ownership is a big step in reaching what he called the “American dream.”