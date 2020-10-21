All aboard: ‘Trump Train’ in Lordstown shows support for president

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – George Bakeris and his brother, Spiro, unveiled Wednesday what they and their team have been working on for five weeks.

On the rails at Ohio Commerce Center in Lordstown is a railroad car that stands out from the rest — a red, white and blue “Trump Train.”

It definitely grabs a person’s attention, and that was the goal, but beyond that, they want to make people aware that they think the president has helped the area.

“Lordstown is a great area to come and open a business and great for business. The people here are great, a good workforce,” said George Bakeris, who owns Ohio Commerce Center in Lordstown, along with his brother. “We’re excited at the opportunity to do something like this, and maybe one day, Trump will come here and continue to support the local economy.”

John D. Snyder, Jr. painted the railroad car. The stars and wording are stickers that Snyder put on after he painted it.

“There’s a lot of positive things going on in Lordstown, with Lordstown Motors, the battery plant, TJX, the power plant out here, and a lot more, hopefully, to come,” said Spiro Bakeris. “We feel this could boost it up.”

George said President Trump is a big part of what’s going on in Lordstown, and he hopes that continues.

“Pro-business and a lot of things that he does is business-oriented. That’s really helped out the area,” said Spiro.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, they like to remain as positive as possible, and to them, President Trump aligns with that.

“We look at things as the glass is half full instead of half empty, and we’re always thinking positive, too,” said George. “And in bad times, tough times, you’ve got to look and be positive, and he is the biggest cheerleader we got. A lot of people knock him for that, but I think it’s a great thing.”

Overall, the men are happy with how the railroad car turned out.

“John Snyder was the one who painted it, did a great job on it, him and his crew, and our employees were involved in doing the metal work and everything else, so they did a great job,” said George.

Others included in the project were Don and Dallas Hughes, Jimmy Barns, Ken Seger, Mark Cole and Samuel R. Reese, III.

On Sunday, the Columbiana County Republican Party is looking to hold the longest Trump Train parade to date. The men aren’t sure if they will be involved or not.

“If we can make it down there, we will,” said George. “That was the Columbiana Trump Train. We’ve got our little Trump Train here. We’re just having a good time with it, and hopefully, November 4 is a good outcome.”

