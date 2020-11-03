About 60% of Ohioans who voted in 2016 have already cast ballot for 2020

Two million of the people who voted did it by absentee ballot

(WKBN) – Ohio set a record for the number of people who have already voted before Election Day.

In Ohio, 3.4 million people have already cast a ballot, which is 60% of the number of people who voted in 2016.

Two million of the people who voted did it by absentee ballot.

There are still 243,000 absentee ballots that have not been returned.

Locally, in Mahoning County, nearly 67,000 votes have already been cast — more than 20,000 in person and 46,000 by absentee.

In Trumbull County, about 58,000 people have voted — more than 19,000 in person and 38,000 by absentee.

In Columbiana County, 22,000 people have already voted — 9,200 in person and nearly 13,000 by absentee.

