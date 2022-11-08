(WKBN) – Three people are on the ballot for Ohio’s 59th House District.

Voters can pick between Democrat Lauren McNally and Greg Beight and Eric Ungaro, who are both running as Independents. Cecil Monroe is also listed as a write-in candidate.

There were some challenges to get Ungaro’s name on the ballots.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in September that the Mahoning County Board of Elections must place Ungaro’s name on the ballot after the county BOE voted not to accept his petitions.

David Betras, the chairman of the Board of Elections, argued that Ungaro hadn’t fully disassociated himself from the Democratic Party. Ungaro stated it simply wasn’t true, and despite previously being a life-long Democrat, he had done everything necessary to remove himself from the party and to become independent.

“I want to be able to say I’m for certain things and I’m against certain things. I don’t want a leash around my neck and have to carry a mantle,” Ungaro said previously.

Ungaro, a Poland Township trustee, decided to run after the district was re-drawn to include Poland and Youngstown where his father, Pat Ungaro, was once mayor.

Beight also filed as an Independent, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was the tie-breaking vote in allowing him to run as such. Beight’s petition was challenged on the fact that a protester said he was affiliated with the Republican Party and that his declaration as an Independent was not “in good faith.”

Beight voted a Republican ballot in the May 3, 2022 election and said he became disenfranchised after that and decided not to be aligned with either the Republican or Democratic parties on July 4, 2022.

According to his campaign’s Facebook page, Beight advertises himself as a conservative Independent, saying he is “pro-gun,” “pro-cop,” “pro-Trump” and “pro-fossil fuel.”

McNally, who won the Democratic primary and is a Youngstown City Councilwoman, said at the time that she planned to listen to the constituents and hopes to address the issues that they’re concerned about in Columbus, if she’s elected.

McNally said in the past she is pro-choice and wants to focus on education. She’s also in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana.

