(WKBN) — The 7th Ohio District Court of Appeals will get a new judge after the results of Tuesday night’s election.

Defense attorney Republican Mark Hanni ousted five-term Democratic Incumbent Gene Donofrio.

Donofrio has been in office since 1993.

Hanni beat out Donofrio by more than 17 percentage points– securing more than 58% of the vote.

He attributes this win to the change of putting political party designation on the ballot for judge races.

“We’re all obligated and sworn to make decisions by law and equally across the board, which I will do. But a lot of opinions and decisions are geared or made by your own philosophical beliefs,” Hanni says.

We reached out to Donofrio for comment but have not heard back at this time.