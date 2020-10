Daniel Winston is running against Tim Ginter for representative of Ohio's 5th District

(WKBN) – WKBN caught up with Daniel Winston, who is running for representative of Ohio’s 5th District.

We asked him five questions about his campaign and goals for the future of the district.

Watch the video above to see his response.

WKBN also reached out to Winston’s opponent, Tim Ginter, but we haven’t heard back.

