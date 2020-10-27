5 questions for House Rep., Ohio’s 6th District candidate Bill Johnson

Bill Johnson and Shawna Roberts are running for House of Representative, Ohio's 6th District

(WKBN) – Bill Johnson and Shawna Roberts are running for House of Representative, Ohio’s 6th District.

We wanted to ask both candidates five questions about themselves, why they’re running and their ideas for the future of the district.

Bill Johnson was able to answer. His responses appear in the video above.

Roberts cut her campaign short and could not participate in the interview. She posted this message on her Twitter page:

