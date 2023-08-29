YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Board of Elections agreed to reinstate four candidates whose petitions were previously invalidated for the November election.

The following candidates will appear on the ballot again, following Monday’s vote by the BOE:

Michele Barratt, running for Goshen fiscal officer

Jill DeRamo, running for Canfield school board

Robert Andrea, running for Craig Beach Council

David Allen Tomaino, running for Milton Township trustee

The four were part of over 20 candidates and issues whose petitions were previously invalidated due to errors or omissions during filings.

The election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Information on all of the issues and candidates can be found on the local Boards of Elections’ websites.