COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s just one week until Ohio’s May 3 primary, the first step in deciding the state’s immediate political future.

This May’s primary will decide who will face who in November for U.S. Senate (Republicans and Democrats), U.S. Representative to Congress, and statewide races for governor (Republicans and Democrats), attorney general, secretary of state, and others.

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, races for Ohio Senator, Ohio Representative to the House, and members of the state central committee will not appear on the May 3 ballot. Those races will be decided in a later election.

Primary Election Day 2022

In-person Absentee Voting

Early voting started on April 5 and will continue daily until May 2. Voters are able to request and vote an absentee ballot at their county board of elections or designated early voting center.

Ballots can be cast in person at the following dates and times at county boards of elections headquarters:

Tuesday, April 26 through Friday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find your early voting location, click here.

Absentee voting by mail

Absentee ballots can be requested by filling out a request form, signing it, and returning it to your county board of elections by noon Saturday, April 30. If mailed, completed ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election, May 2, in order to be counted. Completed absentee ballots can also be dropped off at the county board of election before polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

The Secretary of State offers the following steps to request and vote an absentee ballot:

Complete the absentee ballot request form*. Once you have completed your application by providing all of the required information print and sign it. Mail the request form back to your own county board of elections. Wait to receive your ballot in the mail from your county board of elections. If you have questions about your absentee ballot request, you should call your county board of elections or you can track the status of your ballot request as well as your voted absentee ballot through the Voter Toolkit. Return your voted ballot. You can send it by U.S. Mail or deliver it in person to your county board of elections, but the return envelope containing your marked ballot must either be received by your county board of elections prior to the close of the polls on Election Day, or postmarked no later than the day before the election and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after the election.

If you request an absentee ballot but choose to instead vote on election day, you must vote a provisional ballot.

Resources

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot, once finalized

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote

Identification Requirements

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote, whether early or on Election Day, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address

An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office as within the last 12 months.

Local information

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on absentee voting, ballot measures, and races can be found:

Central Ohio:

All of Ohio: