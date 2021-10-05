2021 Candidate for Campbell Law Director: Brian Macala

Name: Brian Macala

Age: 54

Office Desired: Campbell Law Director

Occupation: Attorney

Education: YSU, 1989; Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, 1992

Qualifications:

I have held the position for 21 total years. In that time I have prosecuted over 9,000 cases and provided independent legal counsel for the City. I am also very involved with Campbell organizations, especially those focused on our children.

What are your priorities for your community?

To continue to work closely with our law enforcement to ensure safety for the citizens of Campbell. Toward that goal, I make myself available to our police officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I also work closely with our zoning department to address properties in need of attention to improve quality of life in our neighborhoods. I will continue to work closely with our Administration and Council, providing independent legal counsel in helping to improve our City, in whatever form that may take.

To enable screen reader support, press ⌘+Option+Z To learn about keyboard shortcuts, press ⌘slash

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Campbell is a true melting pot. We have a very diverse community. Growing up here, being educated through Campbell Schools, and living here, there is one thing engrained in me from the diversity of this City – I don’t judge people on who they are, but how they conduct themselves. My daily work is with our police department. We now have a gender and racially diverse group of dedicated officers. I want to see that continue to grow and support efforts to recruit more diversity within the ranks of our patrol officers.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.