2021 Candidate for Campbell 1st Ward Councilman: Tim O’Bryan

Name: Tim O’Bryan

Age: 47

Office Desired: Campbell 1st Ward Councilman

Occupation: Security, Writer

Education: Associate Degree Information Information Tech.

Qualifications:

In my first term as councilman, I have learned a great lesson in local politics. I am looking forward to continuing where I left off. Please visit (1st Ward Campbell) page on Facebook for more info.

What are your priorities for your community?

Cleaning up the 1st ward by removing the problems that are causing the stigma that Campbell carries with its abandoned buildings, and having them removed to clear the way for a Veterans park in its place. My vision of the First ward is that it should be equally as nice as the other wards. For others to come into Campbell as prospects for business and new residents who want to buy or rent a home. Despite all the things we have all experienced so far I want to thank all of you for having patients. I believe things will be different and soon back to a new normal to show that what is only heard and read will now be seen soon.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I am a big supporter of finding homes for homeless and low-income Veterans. I support voter rights and Black Lives Matter. I believe that everyone has a voice and that they should use it, to change what needs changing on voting day. I would also like to see a city-sponsored youth sports program for the kids in our community. I created the (1st Ward Campbell) page on Facebook for residents to express their thoughts get informed on what’s going on in the 1st ward.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.