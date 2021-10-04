2021 Candidate for Boardman Twp. Trustee: Thomas Costello

Name: Thomas Costello

Age: 71

Office Desired: Boardman Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired President/James & Sons Insurance

Education: Attended Y.S.U.

Qualifications:

My 40 years of local business experience and 18 years of service to Boardman Township has prepared me for the challenges facing Boardman. I am proud of my ability to work with other elected officials to build support for community improvement.

What are your priorities for your community?

My priorities for Boardman are:

1.) Continue to be fiscally responsible and live within our budget, while providing the best services possible.

2.) Continue to completely support both our police and fire departments, keeping them adequately staffed and equipped properly.

3.) Work to improve our road and storm sewer infrastructure projects. This will require continued work to find grant dollars available through all possible sources.

4.) Work closely with ABC water district to fully utilize their capabilities and resources in order to resolve the storm water problems that have plagued our community for too many years.

5.) All of these priorities can only be accomplished by working as a cooperative team.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Since being in office, I have always strived to hire the most qualified candidate for any and all positions in Boardman. As a Civil Service Township, we are bound by their rules and regulations for hires within the police and fire departments. This includes both an aptitude and a physical fitness test. All applicants for these jobs are evaluated based on this criteria. When hiring for all positions in the township, we advertise in multiple sources to attract as diverse a population as possible.

