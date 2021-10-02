2021 Candidate for Berlin Twp. Trustee: Jodi R. Kale

Name: Jodi R. Kale

Age: 57

Office Desired: Berlin Township Trustee

Occupation:

Full time Township Trustee 2006-present; Volunteer positions: Board member/Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities 2017-present; Secretary/Mahoning County Township Association 2009-present; Secretary/District Advisory Coucil to Mahoning County Public Health 2009-present

Education: 1982 Genoa High School graduate

Qualifications:

Experienced. Honest. Committed to continue being fiscally responsible, dedicated to my community, enthusiastically and actively involved and available.

What are your priorities for your community?

My priorities for my community are to continue to be available and immediately responsive to resident concerns, continue to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars and continue to strive to provide the most cost effective services for the betterment of my community while actively pursuing every available opportunity.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Diversity, equity and inclusion have come into greater focus over the last few years but there is still significant room for improvement. I support any policy that helps to better understand bias, address unconscious bias, promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and builds awareness for real change.

