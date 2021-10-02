2021 Candidate for Berlin Twp. Trustee: Denny Furman

Name: Denny Furman

Age: 68

Office Desired: Berlin Township Trustee

Occupation: Owner of Denny’s Auto Supply

Education: Graduate of South High and Choffin Career Center

Qualifications:

I have been a Township Trustee in Berlin Center for the last 8 years and have accomplished many improvements and cost savings to the residents.

What are your priorities for your community?

I work hard to keep my community safe and solvent.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

I will support all of our agreed policies

