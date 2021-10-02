2021 Candidate for Beaver Twp. Trustee: Erik Tabor

Name: Erik Tabor

Age: 50

Office Desired: Beaver Township Trustee

Occupation: President Tabor’s Landscaping & Garden Center Inc.

Education: Ohio State ATI

Qualifications:

1. Current Beaver Twp. Trustee

2. President Tabor’s Landscaping & Garden Center Inc. Since 1992.

3. Ohio Township Leadership Academy Graduate 2018.

4. Youngstown Regional Chamber Government Leadership Academy Graduate 2012. Several other board seats

What are your priorities for your community?

1.Keep our community healthy and safe.

2. Run the twp. with fiscal responsibly. Spend tax payers dollars efficiently and wisely.

3. Work with constituents for the common good of our residents and the residents of surrounding communities.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Inclusion is defined as a set of behaviors that encourages employees to feel valued for their unique qualities and experience a sense of belonging. A powerful way to encourage employees to learn to be more sensitive and welcoming towards every other employee is to reward and recognize good behaviors. It is important to make sure that work place inclusion becomes a part of your everyday work-life culture. This will also create diversity which means employees will gain an appreciation and respect for the many differences and similiarities in the workplace.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.