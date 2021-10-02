2021 Candidate for Austintown Twp. Trustee: Robert Santos

Name: Robert Santos

Age: 40

Office Desired: Austintown Township Trustee

Occupation: Retired United States Marine.

Education: Associates in Criminal Justice

Qualifications:

I honorably served as a US Marine with honor, courage, and commitment serving as a Supply and Logistics Chief, Anti-Terrorist Force Protection Officer and Security Chief. This has enabled me to uniquely bring these skills to the office of Trustee.

What are your priorities for your community?

I will bring ACTION, to Austintown. Austintown is a great town to live but it could be better, you deserve better. We have been expected to accept the status quo. As a Veteran, this is something I refuse to be ok with. As a community, we should always be reaching to further improve our quality of life and for our children. I will ensure we hold all departments accountable at all levels. I will ensure a level of transparency where each resident has access to all information about what is occurring within the township. We will bring back a level of Integrity to the Trustee office that you have not seen before. We must be Open-Minded and understand we may not always have the right answer and be willing to consider others’ input and not be blinded by vanity. It’s time for ACTION!

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

As your next Trustee, it is not in our direct duties to create these types of policies. However, when elected, I will ensure Austintown has its voice in our representatives that directly impact these issues. I will stay vigilant, and ensure that policies being drafted and submitted by our officials bring a quality of life for ALL residents of Austintown.

