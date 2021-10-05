2021 Candidate for Austintown Twp. Trustee: Monica Deavers

Name: Monica Deavers

Office desired: Austintown: Township Trustee

Occupation: Owner of Charly’s Family Restaurant

Education: High School diploma Fitch High School 1983

Qualifications: I am a business owner responsible for all finacial decisions, forecasting budgets, and pricing to make business sucessful. I value customer suggestions on improvement and maintain strong working relationship with employees.

What are your priorities for your community?

My priorities begin with improving communication between our trustees and our township residents. I want to support and promote business growth and new devlopment. I will listen and work with township groups and business to improve local economy and encourage postive and trustworthy accountability to our community.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

Throughout my career I have had the ability to work with and employee inviduals of mutiple races, ethnicities, religions, and a wide varitey of ages. As the only female running, I would be willing to promote any positive diversity within the community.