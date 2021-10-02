2021 Candidate for Austintown Twp. Trustee: Ken Carano

Name: Ken Carano

Office Desired: Austintown Township Trustee

Occupation: Present Trustee. Retired Teacher in Austintown Schools and Youngstown State University. Retired Business Partner in Mid American Resource Company. Buinessusiness Partner at Mid American Resource

Education: BS in Education at YSU. Numerous Gov. Seminars

Qualifications: Sucessful Educator, Businessman, Coach, Former and present Trustee, StateRepresentative, Governor’s Regional Director with contacts at Federal, State , County and Local level.

What are your priorities for your community?

The number one issue is to maintain the Austintown Budget that can pay Township normal expenses and other necessities such as road resurfacing, zoning and cemetery expenses and other issues of quality of life. With my experience, I have evaluated the present budget to eliminate unnecessary expenses, such as consultant fees and specialty funding. I have used my expertise in government and business to work for economic development that will bring in tax dollars that will compensate for increased expenses and will not burden the residents by increasing taxes. I wil also continue to work with other political subdivisions to increase our purchasing power. As in the past, I will always respond to citizens suggestions, problems and needs.

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?

The first is to encourage economic development to bring successful businesses into our Township to service the needs of the Community and to increase our tax budget. I wil also encourage, as I have done in the past, any individual, family or group to become members of the Austintown Community and bring in their ideas, support and philosophies that will make our Township successful.

