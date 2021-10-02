2021 Candidate for Austintown Twp. Trustee: Jim Davis

Name: Jim Davis

Age: 44

Office Desired: Austintown Township Trustee

Occupation: Service Manager – Youngstown Propane

Education: Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy – 2001

Qualifications:

While serving 12 years as Trustee, I have acquired a vast knowledge of township government. I have the experience, management skills, and proven track record to continue to effectively and efficiently oversee the operations of our township.

What are your priorities for your community?

Operate efficiently as possible with the resources provided without asking for any new taxes

Maintain staffing within all departments

Continue to remove blighted homes and clean-up properties and remove commercial buildings that meet demolition criteria such as the former Big Lots

Explore further regionalization options with neighboring communities similar to our dispatching and paving programs

Continue providing activities such as the Fireworks, splash pad, playgrounds, concerts, Farmer Market, Dog Park

Continue to promote development and finalization of projects with national retailers, Chick-Fil-A and Meijers. Maintain relationships with the Regional Chamber and Port Authority bringing new companies Nordsons and Novatech and expansions of Dinesol into our industrial areas

What policies, if any, will you support to promote diversity and inclusion in your community?



Austintown Township abides by the fair housing laws. Austintown is a diverse community with different types of housing opportunities. These types include starter homes and approximately 4500 apartment units located in the community. It is my intent to continue to provide housing opportunities for everyone. Austintown Township is also an Equal Opportunity Employer.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.