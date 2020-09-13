2020 Candidate for Trumbull County Coroner: Lawrence D’Amico

Name: Lawrence D’Amico

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Trumbull County Coroner

Why should you be elected

Working in my role as deputy Coroner, I have been privileged to gain experience and knowledge of how the office operates and functions.

I have had the opportunity to work closely with law enforcement to investigate various deaths of both natural and unnatural causes.

I have been afforded the great opportunity of partnering with emergency service agencies, the fire and health departments, and funeral directors who issue certificates of deaths.

My years of experience serving as a general surgeon has given me the clinical background necessary to fulfill the obligations of the Coroner in Trumbull County.

As a trauma surgeon, I also have extensive knowledge of traumatic injuries which is very advantageous when dealing with coroner cases.

Top three priorities

My goals for the Coroner’s office are to remain committed to delivering compassionate and quality care to our community.

I hope to upgrade our computer software to collect data necessary to meet the state requirements.

In addition, I would like to continue the close relationship with law enforcement and emergency services to provide a safe and secure environment for the general public.

Suicide and opioid addiction are two troublesome problems related to the coroner’s office.

I plan to lend the coroner’s office support to already established community programs related to opioid addiction and suicide prevention.

Biography

Dr. Lawrence M. D’Amico has been a practicing physician in the Trumbull County, Ohio area for more than 25 years and has spent the duration of his life as an Ohio resident.

He was born and raised in Niles, Ohio to Lawrence and Geraldine D’Amico and was an active member in the Niles community.

A graduate of Warren John F. Kennedy High school in 1981, he later went on to attend Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio where he completed his undergraduate studies. Shortly thereafter, Dr. D’Amico completed his Doctor of Medicine degree (M.D.) at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. He continued his training with a Residency in General Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Mercy until 1994.

After completing his specialization in General and Trauma Surgery, Dr. D’Amico moved his family to Warren, Ohio and hung up his shingle to start practicing medicine in the community.

He is board certified from the American Board of Surgery and has been awarded the prestigious fellowship from the American College of Surgeons.

His recent publications include a study on open versus robotic-assisted trans-abdominal hernia repair. He has recently served 2 years in the Trumbull County Deputy Coroner position.

He resides in Warren, Ohio with his wife Cynthia D’Amico.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

