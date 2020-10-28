2020 Candidate for Trumbull County Commissioner: Denny Malloy

Name: Denny Malloy

City of Residence: Bazetta Township

Party Affiliation: Independant

Office Desired: Trumbull County Commissioner

Website

Why should you be elected?

The democrat stronghold on our valley needs broken. We need new leadership that listens to the people.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Better working relationship with townships

Infrastructure plan for mosquito lake region

Inviting relationship with prospective new industries needing new home in County

