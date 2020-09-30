2020 Candidate for State Rep., 64th District: Michael O’Brien

Name: Michael O’Brien

City of Residence: Warren

Party Affiliation: Democratic

Office Desired: Ohio State Representative, 64th District

Why should you be elected?

My Experience and Qualifications, and the Ability to Work with Both State and Local Officials and Community Leaders. My entire life has been Dedicated to Constituent Service.

My focus during my time in the General Assembly has been to assist Local Governments; and I feel that my experience as Mayor and County Commissioner provides me with a keen insight of the needs of Local Government and how the State can be an asset.

I Joint Sponsored a Bi-Partisan Bill to Re-finance debt from the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA), which will return Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars to the Communities, ultimately the rate-payers.

I will continue to provide strong Constituent Service to all Government Entities in the District. Whether it is to provide Safe Drinking Water to the Western Part of Trumbull County, through grants and interest forgiveness loans, or to provide the needed funds to replace the Road in Kinsman that was washed away due to an enormous rainfall.

Working with the local delegation, Senator Sean O’Brien and Representative Gil Blair, we are able to work with Governor DeWine, Speaker of the House, and President of the Senate to Assist Local Communities.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Presently working on the Repeal of H.B. 6. Not only am I on the Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight; but I am a Joint Sponsor of H.B. 738–Bill to Repeal H.B. 6. I provided Sponsor Testimony September 10, 2020, in a Bi-Partisan effort.

2. TO FOLLOW THROUGH on a Bill that I Joint Sponsored, along with Representative Rick Carfagna(R), to Provide Broadband Service throughout Underserved or Unserved Regions of Ohio. This was a House Priority Bill – H.B. 13; and it passed 76 – 13 in the House. Moves on to the Senate to await the Governor’s signature.

3. Work with the General Assembly on the Completion of many COVID-19 Relief Bills that specifically pertain to Local Governments. There are several Bills still in the Finance Committee pertaining to Local Government relief due to the COVID crisis; and my work as a 3-term member of the Finance Committee enables me to follow these Bills across the finish line.

Biography:

1973: John F. Kennedy High School Graduate

1976: Youngstown State University: A.A.S.

1978: Youngstown State University GRADUATE:

Bachelor of Science; Criminal Justice

1990: Leadership Mahoning Valley Graduate

1978-1981: Warren City Police Department

(Corrections Officer)

1982-1992: Trumbull County Juvenile Justice

Center (Counselor and Probation

Officer)

1982-1992: WARREN CITY COUNCIL: (11 years)

(1982-1987: 4th Ward Councilman)

(1988-1992: Council-at-Large)

1993-2003: TRUMBULL COUNTY COMMISSIONER

(11 Years)

2004-2011: WARREN CITY MAYOR (8 Years)

2015-Present: STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 64TH

District (Third 2-Year Term)

As STATE REPRESENTATIVE, a member of the following Committees:

Chairman of Energy Generation Committee

Select Committee on Energy Policy & Oversight

Senior Member of Finance Committee

Transportation and Public Safety Committee

Finance Sub-Committee on Agriculture and on

Rural Development & Health & Human Services

Rural Development & Health & Human Services Energy & Natural Resources Committee

EXPERIENCE IN BOTH LEGISLATIVE LEVEL AND ADMINISTRATIVE LEVEL OF GOVERNMENT.

Serves on the Board of Directors of Warren John

F. Kennedy Catholic School.

F. Kennedy Catholic School. Member of Eastern Gateway Community College

Advisory Board.

Advisory Board. Member of Eastern OH Military Affairs

Commission.

Commission. Member of ASAP (Alliance for Substance Abuse

Prevention).

Prevention). Member of the Trumbull County and Ohio Farm

Bureau.

Bureau. Served as the Commander of the Sons of

American Legion.

American Legion. Served as Chairman of the Board of Trumbull

Memorial Hospital.

Memorial Hospital. Served as Chairman of the Board of Valley

Counseling.

Counseling. Past Chairman of the Board of the United Way

Campaign.

Recipient of SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS:

2000 AND 2011 “Public Official of the Year”;

State & National Association of Social Workers

State & National Association of Social Workers “Man of Year” – Warren Area Jaycees

Recipient of 2 Youngstown-Warren Regional

Chamber Awards:

2011: Public Official of Year

2009: Business Advocate of Year

Governments

Michael is a life-long resident of Warren.

He has three children (Michael, Kristen and Dominic); and two grandsons (Michael Paul and Roman).